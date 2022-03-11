Police are appealing for information after a break-in and theft of a number of valuable bicycles and cycling equipment

The incident happened at a property on Main Street in Longforgan between 12am and 4am on Wednesday, 9 March.

Entry was forced to a shed containing the five bicycles which were then stolen.

The bicycles are described as follows:

• Ibis Mojo SL Raw Carbon, with a red DW rear suspension linkage, white Fizik Gobi Seat, Rock Shock and Crossmax SLR Forks. The bicycle was also fitted with a Garmin 305 GPS bike computer to the handlebars.

• Scott Genius 700 Tuned, raw carbon with neon orange, red and grey writing thereon, Fox34 Kashmia forks abnormal 3 inch tyres with white writing on the tyre wall.

• Cube Stereo 160 Team Edition, blue and orange in colour with glossed raw carbon, XTR clip pedals, gold crank retaining pin, Kasima coated suspension.

• Cube Stereo 140, Carbon frame with matt black finish and red accents, green Crank Brother mallet pedals, black and gold Peaty grips and a gold finish to the forks.

• Whyte 605 with white frame and aqua accents to the hub and stem. Orthopaedic grips fitted to same.

A number of items of items of cycling equipment were also stolen including a number of helmets, an intercom systems and two pairs of gloves.

In total the stolen goods are estimated to be worth in excess of £25,000.

Constable Gary Polson of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “our enquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.