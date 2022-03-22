A shoplifter has been banned from entering a Chatham petrol station and any Co-Operative supermarket in Kent

Bray Sharpe, 24 of Jenkins Dale in Chatham, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting to 14 counts of theft, two attempted thefts, going equipped to steal and criminal damage.

Sharpe’s charges followed a number of incidents at the BP petrol station in Maidstone Road and Co-Operative stores in City Way, Rochester, and Pattens Lane, Chatham. The thief stole items including meat, teabags, chocolate and pizza.

Kent Police applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order which was successfully issued to Sharpe during his sentencing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 16 March 2022. The order lasts for five years and prevents him for entering the stores.

Community Safety Unit Inspector, Vanessa Foster, said: ‘A Criminal Behaviour Order is a tool we can use to help protect local people and local businesses who are severely affected by a person’s actions.

‘Shoplifting doesn’t just impact on the finances of a business it can have a detrimental impact on staff wellbeing too and the wider community. Restrictions have now been imposed on Sharpe and if he is caught breaching them once he’s released from custody, he will risks being arrested again and returned to prison.’