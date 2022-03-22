Kent Police officers have charged a man with 15 offences committed over a three month period in Sheerness

Jordan Norton was arrested on Thursday 17 March 2022 having previously been circulated on the Kent Police Most Wanted page.

The charges relate to incidents between 31 December 2021 and 3 March 2022 and include the following:

On 31 December 2021 it is alleged Norton attended an address in Seathorpe Avenue, Sheerness. He was charged with criminal damage, using a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving while disqualified, aggravated burglary and two counts of actual bodily harm.

On 1 January 2022, it is alleged he attended an address in Cliff Gardens, Minster. He was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, assault of an emergency worker, using threatening words/behaviour and criminal damage.

He was also charged with intimidating a witness/juror and malicious communications on 23 January 2022.

On 3 March 2022 it is alleged Norton attended a property in Sheerness following which he was charged with burglary, affray and criminal damage.

Mr Norton, 32, of Green Walk in Crayford, was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 14 April 2022.