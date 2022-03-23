Detectives have charged a man in connection with an assault in Dartford which left a woman suffering a serious head injury

Kent Police was called at 3.51pm on Saturday 19 March 2022, to a residential address in Heath Street. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and a woman was given medical treatment at the scene and taken to hospital. She remains in hospital in a serious condition, with injuries also to her spine and chest.

At 2.30am on Sunday 20 March, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to the arrest of a suspect at a property in Greenwich, London. The suspect is known to the victim.

Sebastian Birzu, aged 23, of Heath Street, Dartford was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 March where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 19 April.