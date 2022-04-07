A suspect has appeared in court after a man sustained serious injuries at a Sevenoaks address

The incident happened at a property in Greatness Mill Court at around 3pm on Monday 4 April 2022.

It is alleged a man is his 20s was assaulted and sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. He required treatment at a London hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers arrested a man and took him into custody. It is understood the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

James Jackson, of Greatness Mill Court, was later charged with wounding with intent.

The 24-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 April where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 May.