A 53-year-old man from Salford has been sentenced for stalking actress and presenter Denise Welch

Toraq Wyngard, from Cannon Street, Salford previously admitted possession of a knife, criminal damage, arson and stalking causing serious alarm or distress, following a campaign targeting Mrs Welch, between 18 September 2020 and 11 February 2021. Wyngard was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 7 April and received a seven year and seven month sentence. He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences on the first day of his trial at Chester Crown Court on Monday 27 September before changing his plea to not guilty on the day he was due to be sentenced. During his disturbing stalking campaign, on 19 September 2020 Wyngard went onto Mrs Welch’s property and set fire to the skip on her driveway which spread to the garage attached to her property. On arrival, police officers found Wyngard nearby and on searching his backpack discovered a knife. DS Dave Thomason from Cheshire Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit said: “Wyngard’s actions were causing Denise great distress and a trial would have further impacted on her, so I’m pleased that he has now pleaded guilty. I’d like to thank Denise for her bravery in coming forward and I hope this reassures other victims that we do listen and take action against those who carry out such distressing crimes in our communities. “Our Specialist Victim Advocates in the Harm Reduction Unit have been supporting Denise and her husband throughout – providing practical support, safety planning and advocacy. The Specialist Victims’ Advocates are currently providing direct support to a number of stalking victims across Cheshire in highly complex stalking cases, and I hope seeing this outcome will give others going through a similar ordeal the confidence to come forward and get the support and advice they need to end their nightmare. We will listen and we will help you get the right support in your case, just as we have done with Denise. Don’t suffer in silence, call us on 101 or report it via our website.”