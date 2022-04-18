Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two #missing teenagers who are believed to be together

Poppie and Lucy – also known as Nick – are aged 14 and from #Stevenage . They have been missing since Wednesday (13 April), and may be in the #Hastingwood , Essex, area.

Poppie is around 5ft 3in tall with brown collar length hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, white trainers and had a white JD bag with her.

Lucy, aka Nick, is around 5ft 4in tall with black hair, short on the sides and longer on top, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black ripped jeans.

We are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would like to speak to anyone who believes they have seen them since they went missing.