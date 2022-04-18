Police have charged a suspect in connection with separate burglaries at a takeaway and a house

Two charity boxes were reportedly taken during a late-night break-in at Pepe’s Piri Piri, in Sneinton Dale, on 13 March 2022.

Officers were then called to a house in Manor Street, Sneinton, on 6 April 2022, following reports that a laptop had been taken during a separate break-in.

Police arrested a man in connection with both alleged offences and also over allegations a police officer was kicked while dealing with a suspect in custody.

Ashleigh Mason, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 17 May 2022.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We as a force treat all reports of burglary extremely seriously and have two dedicated burglary teams, who are specifically tasked with tackling and reducing this kind of offending.

“Having your home or business burgled is right up there among everyone’s worst nightmare and it really shouldn’t be underestimated just how much of an impact this kind of traumatic event can have on people’s lives.

“We are absolutely committed to eradicating this kind of criminality from our streets and ensuring that anyone found guilty of committing a burglary faces justice for their actions.”