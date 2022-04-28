More than 700 plants seized by officers in Ramsgate

Officers in Thanet have uncovered a cannabis cultivation after they were called to a report that a burglary was taking place.

Kent Police received a report at 10.50pm on Tuesday 26 April 2022 of people trying to enter a domestic property in Albion Road, Ramsgate.

At the scene officers found that the wiring to the property had been damaged and six rooms had been converted into cultivation areas for cannabis plants.

Police seized an estimated 760 plants and dismantled the cultivation equipment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing.