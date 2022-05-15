Two men who admitted kidnapping and seriously assaulting a man over a drug debt have been jailed thanks to our Serious Organised Crime Unit

Carlos Reich and Ishmail Menevili were jailed for kidnap, GBH and affray offences when they appeared at Ipswich Crown Court

Carlos Reich, 26, of Carlton Road, Lower Edmonton, London was jailed for a total of five years and two months, while Ishmail Menevili, 29, of Church Street, Lower Edmonton, London was sentenced to a total of for four years and five months in prison.

The two pled guilty to all charges when they appeared at the same court two days earlier

It follows an incident on Wednesday 8 January 2020, a dog walker called police to report that while walking their dog at Homefield Road, Colchester, they heard screaming and saw a person being forced into a pickup truck which quickly speed off and out of the area.

Shortly after, police received a report of a naked man, covered in blood, in Elm Close, who had been beaten up.

The victim told officers he had arranged to meet Reich and Menevili but he did not have any money to give them.

All three got into a pickup truck and he was taken to an address and told to deliver a drugs package.

As he was dropped off, he made his escape.

Reich and Menevili went to a nearby address, threatening the occupant, in an attempt to find him but left after discovering he wasn’t there.

They continued to search the area and when they found the victim, he was beaten and forced into a vehicle.

He was driven to Elm Close where he was further assaulted and left stripped of his clothing.

The victim, 30s, was beaten, sustaining broken ribs, a punctured lung and bruising over his head and body and was hospitalised.

An investigation was launched by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit and resulted in Menevili being arrested on 11 February and Reich arrested on 19 February 2020.