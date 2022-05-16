A drink driver whose actions caused the death of a beloved family dog and left another woman with spinal injuries has been jailed

The crash occurred between J60 and J61 on the A1(M) last September.Katie Webster, 32, got behind the wheel of her car on the night of September 15 and travelled along the motorway swerving across lanes before hitting a car which caused it to flip.

Sadly, the victim’s family dog was killed in the collision while one of the occupants suffered spinal injuries.

When the Roads Policing Unit arrived on scene, Webster attempted to make off crossing four live lanes of traffic before she was detained by an officer.

Inspector Kev Salter said: “Webster showed a complete disregard for the safety of others when she chose to get behind the wheel drunk and sadly, as a result of her selfish actions, one woman was left with not only serious injuries but also the grief of losing her beloved dog too.

“Driving whilst under the influence is one of the main reasons people are killed on County Durham and Darlington’s roads every year and is completely avoidable.

“If you choose to drink and drive be warned, we will never stop pursuing drivers like you to prevent further tragic incidents like this one.”

Webster, of Dixon Way Coundon, was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital and then later charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence and assaulting an emergency worker.

She pleaded guilty to all offences at Durham Crown Court on Friday (May 13) and was handed a 12 month custodial sentence.

She was also banned from driving for three years and six months.