A man has been jailed following two sexual assaults in Southampton

Jack Stott, 19, from Orion Close, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Friday (13 May), for sentencing, having pleaded guilty on 18 March to sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under 13.

He was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution, as well has having a Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed and being put on the sex offenders register for life.

The first incident occurred at around 8am on 1 December last year in Shirley.

Stott cycled past the victim, a 24-year-old woman, and then cycled back to sexually assault her over her clothing.

The second incident took place on 14 December last year at around 8am on Wimpson Lane.

The victim, aged 12, was walking with a friend when Stott wrapped his arms around her and pinned her to the ground before sexually assaulting her over her clothing. Her friend was able to help her get free before they left the scene.

DC Keith Evans led the investigation. He said: “These awful incidents happened in broad daylight and have had a lasting impact on both victims.

“Stott is a dangerous sexual predator and now he is behind bars.

“I would like to commend his victims for their bravery throughout the investigation and hopefully this sentence shows our dedication to removing dangerous sexual predators from our community.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, I hope reading this may encourage you to tell us about what happened to you. We will do everything in our power to get justice and will treat you with respect from the moment you report a crime to us.”

On Friday, Stott was also sentenced in relation to an incident on 25 February 2021 outside an address in Orion Close, Southampton.

Stott shouted abuse at a man in his 50s and rode his bicycle at a woman in her 70s before braking so hard the bike touched her shins. He then proceeded to push her into a pile of mud, leaving her with a bruised hand and wrist.

He also ran towards the man, who was able to shut the front door of his property before Stott could reach him.

Stott was sentenced to 4 months in a young offender institution for actual bodily harm and 3 months for common assault, both to run concurrently with the three year sentence. A restraining order has also been imposed to prevent him from contacting the man or woman.