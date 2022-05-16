Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnet have arrested three people

Two men – aged 33 and 25 – and a woman – aged 24 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 14 May.

The men remain in custody. The woman has been bailed to a date in mid June.

Police were called by paramedics shortly before 3am on Wednesday, 11 May after receiving reports of an injured man in a flat off High Road, N20.

Officers attended with paramedics and found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man has been identified as Olsi Kuka.

Officers are in contact with his family and are providing them with support.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested but was later released with no further action to be taken against him.