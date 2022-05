Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gravesend.

Barry Woodhead, 61, was last seen near his home in the Istead Rise area at around 12.50pm on Monday 16 May 2022.

He was wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt beneath a navy blue padded coat with a logo on the left breast, dark Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers with Velcro straps.

Anyone who sees Mr Woodhead or knows where he is should call 101 quoting reference 16-1134.