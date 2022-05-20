A man and woman have been jailed for kidnapping and stabbing a man in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year

Henry Parkhurst, aged 24, of HMP Dovegate, Draycott-in-the-Clay, was sentenced on Friday (13 May) at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, to nine years behind bars after being found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Katherine Beckham, aged 27, of Pickwood Road, Leek, was jailed for four years, at the same hearing, after being found guilty of kidnap, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving.

The court heard how, on 25 April last year, Beckham was driving a silver Toyota Corolla on Orme Road.

Parkhurst, the front-seat passenger, pulled a man from another vehicle on the road and forced him at knifepoint into the boot of the Toyota.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Beckham then tried unsuccessfully to reverse the vehicle over the victim as he made his escape and alerted local residents.

The Toyota was later found abandoned on Wain Avenue with fire damage to its door.

Beckham and Parkhurst were arrested a short time later. Beckham was carrying a rucksack containing a bloodstained kitchen knife.

Speaking following sentencing, Detective Inspector Scott McGrath, said: “This was a vicious attack in view of residents who bravely helped at the scene to ensure the victim received medical treatment.

“Officers from investigations and local policing worked tirelessly with the support of partners and the public to bring those responsible to justice.

“I’m happy that Beckham and Parkhurst were handed custodial sentences for their violent offending and I hope it reassures the public that we do all we can to achieve positive outcomes for victims and communities.”