A former policeman’s long service medal has been returned to his home patch after it was found being sold online

The medal belonged to PC George Burgess, who passed away in 1992, having served in Kent Police between 1940 and 1964.

During his career PC Burgess covered Darenth and after retiring he went on to work in a civilian role at the former Dartford Police Station in Instone Road.

PC Burgess’ medal was recently found being sold online and members of a local social media group for retired Kent Police officers and their families clubbed together and bought the medal for £150.

The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal was awarded to PC Burgess in 1962 and is now proudly on display in the Dartford Community Support Office based inside Dartford Civic Centre.

Inspector Trevor Jenner, who heads up the Dartford Community Support Unit said: ‘PC Burgess spent seven years as a police war reserve before he joined the force. He was well regarded by local residents and known to so many people in the community.

‘It’s nice to have the medal back in the ‘police family’ and in Dartford where PC Burgess made such a positive impact’.