A convicted sex offender has been jailed for two years and four months just months after being caught before

Tomasz Stempczynski, aged 24, of The Waterfront, Selby, was sentenced at York Crown Court today – Thursday 8 October 2020 – for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and breaches to an interim SHPO and an interim Risk of Sexual Harm Order, which had been put in place during the original investigation.

Following a long and detailed inquiry by the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, Stempczynski received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at the same court on 11 August 2020.

He was first arrested on 23 May 2018 and the investigation, which involved extensive digital forensic examinations of phones and computers used by Stempczynski, resulted in guilty pleas for the following charges:

• three counts of making indecent images and videos of children (1,486 in the most serious Category A, 2,144 in Category B, and 1,752 in Category C)

• showing Category A indecent photographs to a child via a web-cam app in April 2017

• showing Category A indecent videos to a child via a web-cam app in May 2017

• possession of 170 prohibited images of children

• possession of 46 images and videos of extreme pornography involving sex with animals

He was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Register of Sex Offenders.

However, suspicion soon fell on Stempczynski again when it became apparent someone had been accessing online child abuse material from his home address in Selby.

Officers arrested him on 17 September and they established that he had been using a new mobile phone which he had not informed the police about, and he also did not give officers the PIN to access to the phone. This was in clear breach of the SHPO.

It was also confirmed that Stempczynski had committed further offences in April and May 2020, which also were in breach of an interim SHPO and a Risk of Sexual Harm Order.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of the Online Abuse and Exploitation Team, said: “Tomasz Stempczynski is clearly a depraved individual whose behaviour poses a serious danger to society.

“Not only was he convicted and received a suspended sentenced for catalogue of indecent image of children offences, he then had the audacity to re-offend and blatantly breach the Sexual Harm Prevention Order just over a month later.

“Stempczynski’s actions have demonstrated complete contempt for the justice system and he has rightly been imprisoned.”