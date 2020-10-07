A man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in High Wycombe

A 24-year-old man from High Wycombe, has today (6/10) been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

It is in connection with an incident on Wednesday (30/9) in Chiltern Avenue, near the junction of Chairborough Road in which a woman in her fifties was raped.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gill Fox, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation and have now made an arrest.

“There is still an increased police presence in the local area as officers carry out reassurance patrols.

“I would also like to reiterate our appeal for witnesses or information.

“If you saw what happened or may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that you think is significant, please get in touch.

“You can contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101, or by making a report online, quoting reference 43200308280.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”