An 18 year-old man from London has been charged following two further arrests as part of our enquiries into the rape of a 19 year-old woman in Buckland

Police were called to Turner Road just before 1am on Sunday 20 September after the victim reported that she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand.

Two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of rape on the afternoon of Sunday 20 September. Along with a sixth person, a 17 year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday 21 September, they have all been released without charge and will face no further action.

Two further people were then arrested on Wednesday 30 September. A 17 year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of rape has been bailed until October 28. The eighth person arrested, 18 year-old Abdelarahman Saleh Adam of Gathorne Road, Wood Green, in London has been charged with rape and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 2 October).