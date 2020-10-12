Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime have charged five people in connection with a high value fraud that allegedly spanned continents

Those charged are three men and two women, namely:

Muhiddin Muhiddin, 32 of Brokhurst House, Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney.

Yilay Tufansoy, 33 of no fixed address.

Scott Peter Richards, 45 of Browning Drive, Wickford, Essex.

Tugce Enc, 30 of Highbury Quadrant, Islington, N5.

Malya Zulfiqar, 24 of Caterhatch Road, Enfield.

The charges, which relate to fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, are alleged to relate to the use of stolen credit card detail to obtain goods and services.

Muhiddin and Zulfiqar will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 12 October.

Tufansoy, Richards and Enc have been remanded by the magistrates’ court to appear at crown court at a date to be arranged.