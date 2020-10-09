 Last fight for British Airways 747 as queens of the sky bid farewell — UKNIP
October 9, 2020
On the day that BA’s last two 747’s take their final flights from Heathrow, G-CIVY to Cardiff and G-CIVB to Kemble, here is video of the pair leaving Heathrow airport.

 

 