Man charged with possession of a knife in Southampton

A man has been charged following an incident on Millbrook Road West, Southampton.

Jonathan Barton, 37, of Olive Road, Southampton, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

It comes after officers received a report of a man being threatened with a knife, by the driver of a Citroen Nemo van, whilst driving on Millbrook Road West at around 10.30am on Sunday (October 18).

Barton is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 23 February 2021.

Were you in the area around the time of the incident? Did you witness anything? Perhaps you have some dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44200404637.