Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from the Warminster area

Lee Symon, 22, was reported missing on Thursday, November 11, at an address in Warminster. Lee is vulnerable and requires medication which she has not taken with her.

She is described as white, 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Sgt Kevin Harmsworth said: “We are concerned for Lee’s welfare and ask that she makes contact with us so that we can make sure that she is safe.

“I would ask anyone who has seen her or has information to call us as soon as possible.

“She has been sighted in the Bristol area and we have reason to believe that she may travel between Warminster and Bristol.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 54200110917. In an emergency call 999.