A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply firearms on the Isle of Wight

Three properties in Sandown on the Isle of Wight were also raided which also led to the arrest of 2 others on suspicion of money laundering.

West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit, with the assistance of Hampshire Constabulary, carried out a raid at Fairway Holiday Park at just before 1pm on Tuesday. This resulted in the arrest of the unnamed 29-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply firearms.

Further enquiries then led officers to raid a residential address in Avenue Road, which was searched. A commercial premise in High Street was also visited.

A 57-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They were both detained at the house on Avenue Road.

All 3 remain in police custody for questioning.