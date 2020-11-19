Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man being sought after a brutal unprovoked attack on a pensioner at a north London launderette

The sudden assault took place after the man violently pushed open the door of the launderette in Brent and marched over to the 78-year-old male victim, ripping his t-shirt then pushing him against one of the machines.

The retired welder fell hard onto the floor, suffering four broken ribs, as the suspect ran away from the scene.

In a bizarre turn of events, the attacker returned shortly afterwards and kneeled down to apologise to the victim, telling him it was only a ‘joke’. He then attempted to give the victim £20 telling him he could use the money to finish his laundry.

The victim was rushed from Mordaunt Road to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and had to stay there for a week, and is still in pain months later.

The attack took place around 11:30hrs on Saturday, 6 June. Officers who have spent months exploring every possible lead before deciding to seek the public’s help to identify the man, have revealed that he arrived in a car outside the launderette with two other men, but they were not involved in this incident.

There have been no arrests to date.

Detective Constable Helen Moriarty, North West Command Unit, who is investigating, said:

“I ask people to look at the CCTV footage and see if they recognise this man, then do the right thing and contact police. I believe someone out there will recognise the suspect and be able to tell us who he is. This was a frightening and cowardly attack on an innocent victim and it is imperative we find the person responsible.

“The victim and his family were left terrified following the callous actions of a man who preyed on vulnerable, elderly people. We are doing everything we can to find him are determined to get justice for the victim and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“Similarly, I ask anyone in the area at the time to please contact police or Crimestoppers and share that information with us.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 2717/05JUN20.