Police officer escapes sack after jabbing handcuff key into prisoners neck

A serving police constable has been given a final written warning after two charges were proven against him involving the use of force and discreditable conduct.

A misconduct hearing was held for PC Niven Poliah, of the North Area Basic Command Unit, to answer allegations that his conduct contravened Standards of Professional Behaviour. The hearing took place from Monday, 16 to Wednesday, 18 November.

On 30 January 2019, PC Poliah was providing a ‘hospital guard’ for a member of the public, who had been arrested earlier that day. At the scene, the man had been aggressive trying to head-butt another officer, kicking two others and spitting blood at another. When at Barnet Hospital and handcuffed to a wheelchair the man spat into PC Poliah’s face as he tried to remove his handcuffs.

It was alleged the officer retaliated after the spitting by pushing his handcuff key into the man’s neck, holding it against him and applying pressure, thereby causing a small wound on his neck that was noted during his subsequent medical examination and which was apparent on photographs taken after the incident.

It was further alleged despite the arrested man shouting words to the effect of “you’re stabbing me in the neck, you’re stabbing me in the neck”, the officer did not immediately desist.

The panel chaired by Judith Gribble, found both allegations were proven as gross misconduct and issued a final written warning.