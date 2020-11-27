A joint police operation aimed at targeting the distribution of drugs between Merseyside and the Fylde coast has led to 10 arrests

On Friday (November 20) officers from Lancashire Police and Merseyside Police took part in Operation Medusa, aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs by organised criminal groups.

The operation followed intelligence suggesting drugs gangs from Liverpool were expanding their operations into Blackpool and St Annes, using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs – also known as County Lines.

Officers targeted rail networks, motorways and town centres as part of the activity, with cash and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs recovered.

Temp Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “County lines is an increasingly significant threat both nationally and locally within Lancashire.

“We know that these gangs target areas where there is a demand for Class A drugs and high levels of vulnerability. While for years we have worked hard to tackle the supply of controlled drugs into our communities, County Lines is far more concerning as it involves the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults who are often subjected to coercion, threats and serious violence.

“Lancashire Constabulary and our partners are committed to tackling this level of serious organised criminality and providing reassurance to our communities. Every day we are working pro-actively to gather intelligence and carry out operations to both disrupt county lines drug dealers and to identify those at risk from this type of criminality.”

Officers from Merseyside Police travelled to the Fylde coast area and helped Lancashire Police officers with stop searches in Blackpool and St Annes.

Roads Policing Units were deployed on the motorways between Merseyside and Lancashire, helping to identify any vehicles linked to criminality.

Ch Insp Karl Baldwin, of Merseyside Police, added: “Organised crime groups are exploiting children and vulnerable adults to move and supply drugs on their behalf and this operation is just one part of our on-going commitment to disrupt this criminality. By working with our colleagues across borders, we’ll continue to our extensive efforts to protect the public, arrest offenders and put a stop to young people being exploited at the hands of criminal gangs.

“We cannot tackle this issue alone – maybe you are worried about someone at risk or simply have information that could assist with our continued investigations. Get in contact, we want to know about it.”

Anyone with information about County Lines criminality, or if you suspect drugs are being dealt where you live, please call 101.

Arrest information:

A 30-year-old man from Salford was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a Class B or C drug. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Halifax was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and assault. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.

A 46-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply – Class A and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply – Class A and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B or C drugs and obstructing powers of search for drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man from Batley was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.