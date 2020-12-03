Detectives investigating a number of knifepoint robberies in Bournemouth are issuing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation

Four incidents were reported to have occurred on the night of Tuesday 24 November 2020 and on each occasion the victims were approached by a man who threatened them with a knife and demanded their mobile phones. The offender also asked them to reset their phones before handing them over.

The first incident occurred near to the Lansdowne Roundabout at around 9.25pm, the second near to East Cliff by Bournemouth Beach at around 9.35pm and the third at the junction of Landsdowne Road and Holdenhurst Road at around 11pm. The fourth robbery occurred near to Asda at St Pauls Roundabout at around 11.15pm.

The offender is described as black, aged in his late 20s and approximately six feet tall. He was said to be wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket, dark green beanie hat, black trousers and dark shoes.

All of the victims on the night of Tuesday 24 November were men aged in their 20s.

A further robbery, involving similar circumstances, was reported at around 11.30pm on Monday 30 November 2020 in Howard Road. On this occasion the victim was a man aged in his 40s.

Detective Constable Christian Bryant, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify who is responsible for these robberies. We are treating the incidents as linked and believe it is the same offender involved.

“We have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation. I appreciate it is not the best quality, but I am hopeful someone may be able to recognise him.

“I would urge anyone with information as to this man’s identity, or anything else that might assist our enquiries, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200177194. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.