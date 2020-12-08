A trio of criminals has absconded from HMP Sudbury who should not be approached by members of the public

The three, including a man convicted of manslaughter, left the prison on Saturday 5 December.

The three absconders, who should not be approached by members of the public, are:

Lewis Daniel Thornton – The 29-year-old was convicted of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 2016 for manslaughter. He is white, 6ft 2ins tall and has blue eyes, brown hair and is of thin build. On his right wrist, Thornton has a “RIP Cobra” tattoo and “Angel” tattooed on his left arm.

Thornton has links to the Wolverhampton and Walsall areas and the public should not approach him.

Daniel Gerald Ferris – The 30-year-old was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of robbery in 2018. Ferris is white, with blue eyes, brown hair and is of medium build.

Ferris has links to the Birmingham area and the public should not approach him.

Rory Allen – The 33-year-old was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at Worcester Crown Court in 2018. Allen is black, 6ft 2ins tall and has brown eyes, black hair, a black moustache and is of thin build.

Allen has “Tug” tattooed on his right arm, has links to the Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton areas and should not be approached by members of the public.