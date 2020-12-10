Six people will appear in court charged with drugs offences

It follows warrants being executed across Colchester, London and Surrey yesterday in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service.

Those charged will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court. They are:

Lukman Jama, 20, of Palm Grove in Ealing, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Elias Siamino, 18, of Boddington Gardens in Acton and 31-year-old Arunas Pieslekas, of Victoria Chase in Colchester, have been charged with the same offences.

Mukhtar Mohamed, 25, of Canham Road in Acton and 21-year-old Walid Sharif of Boston Road in Hanwell have both been charged with a count of conspiracy to supply heroin and the same count for crack cocaine.

A 15-year-old boy from Surrey, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

A 20-year-old man from Acton, arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, has been released on bail until 30 December.

A 20-year-old man from Acton, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and aggravated burglary, has been released on bail until 7 January 2021.

A 19-year-old man from Stockwell and a 19-year-old man from Brixton, both arrested on suspicion of burglary, have been released on bail until 7 January 2021.

A 14-year-old boy was voluntarily interviewed in relation to drugs offences. He has been reported for process.