Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Colchester have made a second arrest



A 20-year-old woman from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 11.30pm on Friday 11 December. She remains in custody.

Officers were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12:15am on Friday 11 December.

Sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A teenager, also found inside the property, was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A local 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday 10 December or into the early hours of Friday 11 December, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of 11 December or please email [email protected]

We are also keen to hear from anyone who has footage or images which could help our investigation and they can be uploaded on to our public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P54-PO1