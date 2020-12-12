Thames Valley Police has extended a section 60 order following a violent disorder in Reading on Friday

At around 11.30pm on Friday (11/12) officers were called to a disorder involving around 30 men in Coronation Square, Reading.

The Section 60 will expire at midday on Sunday (13/12) but it maybe extended further.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Mears, said: “I have authorised for the extension of the Section 60 order in the Southcote area of Reading.

“This allows our officers greater powers of Stop and Search, and there will be an increased police presence to prevent any further disorder and provide reassurance to the wider public.

“Please don’t be worried if you are stopped by an officer, as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance.”

During the incident, seven people were injured but none of the injuries are life-threatening or life changing.

Additionally during the incident, a minor road traffic collision occurred between two vehicles.

A scene watch remains in place but will be lifted in due course.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Darnell, said: “This was a large disorder involving a number of men.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and following a number of lines of enquiry and will be looking to trace anyone involved with this incident.

“We have made two arrests at this time in connection with this incident. They remain in custody at this time.

“We are appealing for anyone with witness information, CCTV or mobile phone footage to please come forward.

“If you have footage please upload it online to our online evidence portal.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 43200420451 or if anyone wishes to report anonymously they can so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Note to editors

A 31-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of assault and drink/drunk driving and dangerous driving.

A 29-year-old man from Wokingham has also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both remain in custody at this time.