A man from Manchester has been jailed for slashing three mens’ faces on nights out

Milo Lindsay of Longport Avenue, Withington was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 14 years imprisonment for two counts of section 18 assault, section 20 assault and two counts of possessing a bladed article. He will also spend an extended period of four years on licence.

Lindsay was arrested and taken into police custody where he was charged after detectives identified similarities in two cases.

On Sunday 18 August 2019, police were called to a pub in Withington. Officers attended and established that, during an altercation, a man had been slashed across the face. The victim sustained a six-centimetre wound which required stitches and resulted in scarring.

Five months later, on Thursday 30 January 2020, police were called to a nightclub in Withington. Officers attended and established that, during an altercation, two men had been slashed across the face. The first victim sustained an eight-inch wound. The second sustained a three-inch wound. Both wounds required stitches and resulted in scarring.

Natalie Richardson, of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “These incidents resulted in the victims requiring hospital treatment and being left with scars. These are serious consequences and they could have been even worse.

“Nights out are supposed to be enjoyable and members of the public should not fear that those around them are carrying weapons which could inflict serious injuries. I hope this result warns offenders that this behaviour will not be tolerated.