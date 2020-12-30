BREAKING ESSEX MISSING South Mimms

Male Affenpinscher Black named Merton is missing

December 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Missing from behind the South Mimms services on the M25 in the nature reserve, EN6 area, South East on Sunday, 27th December 2020

He was wearing a high viz jacket.

Any sighting:  07720 210938 or 07774 724797

