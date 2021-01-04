A drug dealer has been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, after he was stopped during proactive patrols by officers in Luton

Kareem Barker, 27, of Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

On Wednesday 28 October, officers were carrying out proactive patrols in Luton, when they spotted Barker get out of a taxi and run off along Dunstable Road, Luton.

Officers followed him, noticing he had thrown away items as he ran off, which were discovered to be a broken mobile phone and a bag containing Class A drugs He was later found hiding behind a bin, and he was arrested.

The force’s dedicated guns and gangs team, Boson, carries out regular high visibility patrols, targeting locations known for drug dealing.

The team recently arrested and charged someone after discovering £45,000 worth of Class A and Class B drugs whilst on patrol.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, who investigated, said: “We will continue to pursue those offenders looking to make a profit by peddling drugs in our neighbourhoods.

“Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on our communities, driving much of the serious violence, exploitation and antisocial behaviour which blights our residents.

“Hopefully this sentence will serve as a warning to all drug dealers that we will continue to target and disrupt their illegal activities and bring them to justice.”