Sixteen fire crews from Hampshire and Dorset continue to battle New Forest Blaze in Bransgore

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze a thatched roof fire at grade two listed cottage on Wiltshire Road in Bransgore in the New Forest.
16 appliances from across Hampshire are in attendance dealing with the listed building fire. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue are also assisting Hampshire Fire and Rescue.
Appliances have been mobilised from Burley, Christchurch and Dorset and Wiltshire’s station Springbourne.
The alarm was raised just before 9pm on Monday evening. A major salvage operation is taking place whilst external firefighting continuing