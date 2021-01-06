John is 5ft8, medium build, he has a beard and his hair is dishevelled. He was last seen Monday afternoon wearing coat and jogging bottoms – both black. John has links to Balham, Tooting, Clapham and Morden. Call 999 if you see him.
Officers are concerned about 72 year old John Gamble who’s gone missing
January 6, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • KENT
A2 coast bound closed following incident
July 18, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Can you help us find vulnerable missing man Ian Gaunt, from Tadworth?
November 16, 2017
BREAKING
Major search launched in Margate
February 15, 2020
BREAKING
Digger Stolen from Hordean Drive Way
June 8, 2016
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Fire rips through Dartford Heath destroying hectare of heathland
July 22, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Multi Vehicle Pile up on M27 Motorway in Hampshire
December 17, 2016
BREAKING
Trouble on the A34 Northbound following a collision
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT • SHEPHERDSWELL
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson of a £330k School Bus
September 20, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Two thieves have been jailed after targeting Pensioner on London buses
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
More charges over hospital cable theft
April 6, 2019
BREAKING • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON
Major search in the New Forest for missing student Adam Lindley
October 22, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for stabbing in Notting Hill
April 20, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Child falls from Window in Croydon
April 11, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Exotic Pets Left to Die in Gosport Undergrowth
July 7, 2017
BREAKING
Major blaze rips through Bolton cladded accommodation block
November 15, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
UPDATE: Collision closes A303 Popham Services
March 14, 2019
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Hit and run probe launched in Chatham
August 11, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SITTINGBOURNE
Borden Grammar School student airlift after being hit by car in Sittingbourne
September 15, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Stabbing Attack at Asda in Ashford
November 26, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Thousand of People left in the dark after major power cut hits in Maidstone
November 20, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells
May 7, 2020
BREAKING
Police warn of Second Puppy scam
April 24, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Fire crews tackle barn fire in Romney Marsh
May 26, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Appeal to trace wanted man – Milton Keynes
February 10, 2019
BREAKING
M20 closed Coastbound following life changing collision
March 11, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH • SURREY
Emergency services called to collision on the A3 Southbound
March 30, 2019
BREAKING • STOCKWELL
Man Stabbed outside Stockwell tube
April 29, 2019
BREAKING • MARGATE
Police Probing Margate sex attack appeal for information
June 13, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crews called to Chimney blaze in Brighstone
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Ten year old Grabbed in Fareham Park by Man
August 22, 2017
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Trio charge after attacking police officer in Hackney
June 12, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Two arsonists sought by Kent Police after Canterbury Blaze
April 14, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Dramatic Armed Arrests in Reading
June 11, 2017
BREAKING • CRAYFORD • KENT
Ten fire crews tackle blaze in Crayford
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • WINCHESTER
Murder trial of Havant Teenager Louise Smith Continues
November 19, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Two escape serious injury following Brading Crash
February 6, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Seven charged with fatal shooting of Leon Maxwell
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Face coverings: when to wear one and how to make your own
July 14, 2020