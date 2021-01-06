BREAKING LONDON MISSING

Officers are concerned about 72 year old John Gamble who’s gone missing

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read
John is 5ft8, medium build, he has a beard and his hair is dishevelled. He was last seen Monday afternoon wearing coat and jogging bottoms – both black. John has links to Balham, Tooting, Clapham  and Morden. Call 999 if you see him.

