Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of boys in possession of knives and threatening people in Chichester city centre

On Thursday evening (January 14) at around 5.30pm multiple calls were received from concerned members of the public.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the city centre at that time and witnessed the behaviour of these young people.

“We understand that this incident is likely to cause alarm for members of the community. However, such incidents are rare and we are working hard with our colleagues in Arun and Chichester CID and our partners not only to bring the perpetrators for this incident to justice, but also to prevent future instances.”

Two boys, aged 12 and both from Chichester, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. They have been bailed to return on February 12 while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 898 of 14/01. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.