A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Colchester over the weekend

A woman in her 20s was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road at around 5.35am on Sunday 17 January.

Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

A 21 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Adam Butt, of Laing Road, Colchester, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 19 January).

Police say at this stage they are not in a position to release any further information about the victim and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

If you have any information about the incident please call our Major Crime Team on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/8907/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and remain 100 percent anonymous.