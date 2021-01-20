Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Greenwich have charged a man

Ben Oliver, 23 of Lion Road, Bexleyheath was charged on Wednesday, 20 January with the murder of 74-year-old David Oliver.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 January.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11:52am on Tuesday, 19 January to reports of an injured man inside a residential address at West Park, SE9.

Officers and LAS attended and found Mr Oliver suffering from a knife injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25pm. Next of kin are aware.