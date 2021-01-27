Two man have been arrested and two knives recovered following a proactive stop by officers in Croydon

At approximately 7.40pm on Monday, 25 January officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce indicated to two males riding an electric scooter in Stanford Road, SW16 to stop.

On noticing police, the males lost control of the scooter and attempted to run off. As they did so one of them discarded a rucksack that was recovered by police.

Both males were detained following a short foot chase. On searching the rucksack, officers found two weapons – a knife and a machete. Both males, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken into police custody where they remain.

Sgt Leon Coltress of the Violent Crime Taskforce said:

“Two potentially lethal weapons have been taken off the streets thanks to the positive intervention of officers.

“I want to reassure all Londoners that we will continue to proactively challenge those who choose to carry weapons on our streets and ensure those who do so face the consequences of their actions.

“If you have information about someone who is carrying a weapon then please contact police.”

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en they are a totally independent charity and remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call IP address or device you use.

If you have concerns about someone you know who is carry a knife, then advice and support is available through organisations including Knife Free: https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/