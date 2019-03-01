A Newcastle man has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP

Dean Stewart, 25, assaulted Ryan Covell in the early hours of 15 June 2020 during an argument. Stewart lashed out with a knife using considerable force to stab Ryan Covell in the neck and lacerate his liver, as well as inflicting wounds from behind, causing life changing injuries.

Stewart has 27 previous convictions for violence, robbery and assault, and was subject to a suspended sentence at the time of his attack.

Stewart was convicted of wounding with intent and sentenced to 7 years and 10 months’ imprisonment on 30 November 2020 at Newcastle Crown Court.

Following the court’s decision, the Solicitor General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. On 17 February 2021 the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and increased to 10 years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

Stewart’s vicious actions have blighted a young man’s life. Ryan Covell has suffered life changing injuries, and so I welcome the Court’s decision to increase Stewarts’ sentence.