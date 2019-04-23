Third charge in the Gabriel Bringye murder investigation

A 15-year-old male has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Bringye in Haringey last week.



He was arrested on Monday, 22 February and was taken to custody at a north London police station where he was charged the following day. He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 February.

Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car at the location.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Gabriel Bringye, who was 37 years’ old and from the local area, was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:00hrs.

His family is being supported by specialist officers.