The mystery organiser of an illegal music event held during lockdown, who ran away when officers went to shut down the event, has been identified and is now facing a £10,000 fine.

Officers were called to Trowbridge Road, Hackney at 3am on Sunday 7 February after reports of anti-social behaviour from people in the vicinity of a series of shipping containers.

Members of the public reported hearing loud music and seeing more than 30 people gathered near Trowbridge Gardens.

On arrival, police found the dangerous event underway and a crowd of people around two stacked shipping containers, a barefaced breach of Covid regulations.

The two officers on scene immediately asked people to leave, but given the numbers present, were unable to take enforcement action at the time. Those present dispersed.

However, an investigation was launched immediately to track down the organiser.

Thanks to the hard work of local neighbourhood officers, the organiser was identified and, on Tuesday, 2 March, was reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw, from the Hackney and Tower Hamlets policing area, said: “Once again, officers put themselves at risk to deal with inconsiderate people who, on this occasion, were packed into a confined and dangerous space.

“I am incredibly pleased we were able to track down the person responsible for organising this event. Given the dangers these events pose to the infection rate, it is only right that we prove that actions have consequences.

“I hope this hefty fine demonstrates that we will not tolerate blatant breaches of the rules that are in place to keep everyone safe. This sends a clear message that if you organise or facilitate this type of event, which will still be illegal for months to come, then we will do everything we can to find you and issue a large fine.

“It is frustrating that, almost a year into the pandemic, there are still some people acting so selfishly, especially given the awful human cost from this virus.”