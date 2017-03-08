London Fire Brigade confirm ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a shop in Wood Green. High Road had been Closed in both directions and drivers have advised to seek an alternative route local bus services have also been put on divert.
Fire crews called to ten pump fire in Wood Green
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • EASTLEIGH • HAMPSHIRE
HART team and air ambulance called to medical incident in Eastleigh
December 26, 2019
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Second instalment completes hairdresser’s grant
March 7, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
Border Force prioritising checks on medical equipment
11 months ago
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Woman Dies in fatal collision in Malden
August 16, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT
Woman assaulted on Cycle Track in Shanklin
February 25, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Breaking News 11 year old and four others shot at in Mitcham
March 24, 2019
LONDON • MISSING
Teenager missing from Southwark
May 7, 2018
HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Appeal to Find Two Missing Alton Teenagers
August 20, 2018
BREAKING • FAVERSHAM • KENT
Man stabbed in Faversham seeks help from Homeowner
7 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Appeal launched as Motorcyclist fights for his life
March 23, 2019
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
USAR team called after Car ploughs into Pub in Fordingbridge
September 24, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police hunt residential burglar following break in
January 22, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT • M25
Long delays on the Dartford crossing after vehicle breakdowns
7 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire crews called to the British Film Institute on the South Bank
February 18, 2020
ANDOVER • HAMPSHIRE
Investigation launched after fatal hit and run in Andover
December 24, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Be aware of Whats app Message Scam
May 30, 2017
BREAKING • CROWBOROUGH • WEST SUSSEX
UPDATE:First PicturesMurder investigation launched in Crowborough
December 20, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Former bent Met police officer convicted of fraud escapes jail term
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Totland family escape injury after dishwater blaze
April 7, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Woman left with facial injuries after being attacked in Portsmouth
October 24, 2016
BREAKING • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON
Major search in the New Forest for missing student Adam Lindley
October 22, 2017
BREAKING
12 year old hit in drive by shooting in Sheffield
January 12, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Reports of Christmas Day Disorder at HM Prison Cardiff
December 25, 2016
BREAKING • MAIDSTONE
Rape probe launched in Maidstone
November 11, 2019
BREAKING • DORSET
Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole
February 23, 2020
KENT • LATEST NEWS
M26 Closed Eastbound following Collision
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS
Parents Arrested for attempted murder of Two Week old Baby
March 27, 2017
BREAKING
Croydon woman stabbed to death named by Police
June 30, 2019
BREAKING • SHEFFIELD
Shots fired at Labour Party councillor house
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Not going to be plain sailing for Wightlink Victoria
September 10, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Customer must of thought Police were crackers
April 10, 2016
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Mobility scooter involved in Collision with a Car in Gosport
January 20, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Handbag stolen in Ryde Street Robbery
September 27, 2016
BREAKING • CHELMSFORD • ESSEX
The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision
8 months ago