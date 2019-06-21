Christopher is nonverbal autistic & can become aggressive. He has been known to frequent #TrafalgarSquare and #LondonBridge – anyone who sees Christopher is asked to please call the MET Police on 101 quoting reference: 21MIS006507
Christopher Kpodo is #missing from a residential care facility in #Tottenham #Haringey
