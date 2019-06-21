BREAKING HARINGEY LONDON TOTTENHAM

Christopher Kpodo is #missing from a residential care facility in #Tottenham #Haringey

1 hour ago
1 Min Read

Christopher is nonverbal autistic & can become aggressive. He has been known to frequent #TrafalgarSquare and  #LondonBridge – anyone who sees Christopher is asked to  please call  the MET Police on 101 quoting reference: 21MIS006507