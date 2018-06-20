Tax Payers CCTV installed by Dover council outside home of Met officer charged with Murdering Sarah Everard in Deal

Council workers arrived just after 8.3 am on Friday at the home of the Met Police officer who has been charged with murdering the 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard who vanished while walking home on March 3. Her body was found in woodland near Great Chart last Wednesday by specialist Police.

Engineers working on behalf of Dover council used a cherry picker installed power and the remotely monitored IP camera and a yellow CCTV warning sign that is facing Wayne Couzens property

Couzens wife arrived shortly after engineers checked and photographed the camera. She was seen with Police from Kent and the Met Police after she returned just after 9.20 am with what is understood to be a list of damage that officers have caused to the family home.

Searches of woodland in Dover with rope specialist continue for a second day. Counter Terror officers from SO15 have been seen to remove two large plastic bags of sweet packets and tin cans from a number of areas that remain sealed off in the town of Sandwich. Dive teams have left the search area of Sandwich.

One neighbour who lives in the road asked not to named said that they were discussed when we had a breakin the Police did nothing. Kent Police also remain at the property.

Dover Council has been approached for comment.