Man who beat dog to death avoids jail

He has been disqualified from owning animals for 10 years
Oreo was taken to the vets after he had already died. Photo: RSPCA
A Lincolnshire man who beat a dog to death was banned from owning animals for 10 years, but has been spared jail.
Thomas Eddinson, 21, had been looking after his partner’s Jack Russell Terrier called Oreo when he lost his temper with the animal.
The RSPCA initially said Eddinson is of Lea, Gainsborough. However, the animal welfare charity later sent a correction that this was a previous address and he is from Ermine, Lincoln.