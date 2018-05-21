Investigators are appealing for information following the death of a woman who had been in a road collision near Canterbury

Kent Police was called at 3.39pm on Thursday 11 March 2021 after a silver Citroen C4 left the A2 coastbound carriageway near the junction with New Road, Upper Harbledown. No other vehicles were involved.

A 51-year-old woman who had been driving the car was taken to a London hospital and has since died from her injuries.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage from that area of the A2 from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference XX/DJ/022/21. You can also email [email protected]