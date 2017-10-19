Four men have been arrested after officers carried out a proactive stop and search in Southampton for drugs

Three men aged 25, 43 and 32, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 57-year-old man, also from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs and possession of a knife in a public place.

At around 3.15pm yesterday, Monday 22 March, officers from Southampton’s High Harm team carried out a proactive stop and search in Granville Street, Southampton, after spotting a suspected drugs deal taking place.

Officers searched three men and a Ford Fiesta Zetec during which they located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash.

This led officers to carry out a search at an address in Anglesea Terrace, Southampton, where further Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash and designer clothing were located.

Whilst at the address, a fourth man was located and arrested.

All four men remain in custody at this time.

If you, or anyone you know, suspects that an address in your neighbourhood is being used for drug dealing, drug-related activity or associated crime, then please call Police on 101.